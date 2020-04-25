25 years ago – 1995
The sand castle statue in the Margaret Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph will be moved to a more visible location at State and Water streets, possibly within a month. The sculpture, which depicts a father building a sand castle with two children, sits at the eastern end of the arboretum near Lakeview Terrace High Rise.
The sculpture is scheduled to be moved to where State Street dead ends at the pier. The paved ramp will be redesigned to accommodate the statue.
35 years ago – 1985
Alberta Brant will be one of 20 Berrien Artist Guild members who will participate in the guild’s annual Blossomtime Art Walk April 28-May 6. Participating artists will display paintings and other fine arts in store windows of businesses along the Blossom Parade route in downtown St. Joseph.
50 years ago – 1970
Preventive measures to promote safety on the piers leading from Lake Michigan to the Black River in South Haven have been proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers. The primary measure will be to construct a security gate and fence that will prevent persons from gaining access to the piers during adverse weather conditions, according to Albert Reed, Detroit District Safety Office Director for the Corps of Engineers.
The action stems from several drownings last summer and fall when high waves washed them into the channel as they walked along the north pier.