25 years ago – 1995
Gordon Food Service has started construction on a new warehouse-style food store that will employ 15 people near Wal-Mart in Benton Township.
GFS Marketplace will be the latest commercial addition – the third grocery store – in the growing area near the Pipestone Road-Interstate-94 junction. The one-story, 14,000-square-foot structure, slightly smaller than the Aldi discount supermarket nearby, is scheduled to open July 12, a company official said.
35 years ago – 1985
The Board of Trustees of Andrews University, Berrien Springs, has established Brooknook Restoration Committee to restore the home of the first president of the institution. The frame structure, known as Brooknook, is on “White Bluff” overlooking Lemon Creek and the St. Joseph River and was the president's home in 1901-1904 when the university was known was Emmanuel Missionary College.
The first floor of the currently vacant building is to be restored to its original appearance, while the second floor will be done in early 20th century style and will house offices. The work will be financed through donations.
50 years ago – 1970
Third graders in Mrs. Phyllis Thurkettle's class at Lincoln School in St. Joseph will rediscover themselves in three years. The class this week buried a time capsule named Aquarius 70 and will resurrect it in 1973.
In the water-tight jar were autobiographies of the students and tape recordings describing today's world.