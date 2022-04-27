Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code.
Promotional Rates were found for your code.
Sorry, an error occurred.
do not remove
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 8:10 am
25 years ago – 1997
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Wings: American Legion Post 331, 4241 Legion St., Bridgman, will serve wings from 5-7 p.m. tonight. Prices will vary. Each meal includes celery, and barbecue, ranch, blue cheese or hot sauce.
Editor,
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Leon Vorters, son of Rose and Leon Vorters Sr., of Niles was recently selected as Sailor of the Year at Naval Dental Center, Great Lakes, Ill. He is a 1982 graduate of Niles High School and joined the Navy in May 1983.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.