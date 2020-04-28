25 years ago – 1995
Paw Paw native, Dr. Loretta Moore Long, “Susan” on Sesame Street for the past 27 years, visited classes at the preschool and Calvin-Britain Elementary, where she gave students some lessons in multiculturalism. They were more impressed by the fact that she knew “Big Bird” and “Cookie Monster.” PBS’s Sesame Street has won 52 Emmys – the most ever awarded any television show.
35 years ago – 1985
Dr. Noel Hershey of Niles, is among 69 physicians who graduated from medical school 50 years ago, and will be honored by the Michigan State Medical Society tomorrow in Southfield. Dr. Hershey said he has been a doctor for 51 years, having graduated from the University of Illinois medical school in 1934. He completed an internship and residency in Cleveland, Ohio, and since then has practiced in Niles.
50 years ago – 1970
Another memory of South Haven’s pre-World War II tourist era faded early Sunday as the Karzen Resort on Baseline Road in Casco Township was destroyed by flames. The two-story frame structure had been vacant nearly 20 years and was the frequent victim of vandals. State Police from the South Haven post theorize the building was the victim of an arsonist.
Casco firemen received the alarm at 4:05 a.m. and the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The building was owned by the Karzen Transportation Co. of Chicago.