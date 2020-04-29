25 years ago – 1995
Two charter schools have been approved for Berrien County. The Educational Options Academy of St. Joseph and Countryside Charter School of Benton Harbor were among 31 charter schools approved by Central Michigan University trustees. Educational Options, being developed by former St. Joseph School Board member Dr. Joseph Naines, is scheduled to open this fall in the Masonic Temple building downtown. It plans to offer a specialized program for students who have dropped out of high school.
35 years ago – 1985
Blessing of the Blossoms yesterday launched southwest Michigan’s Blossomtime Festival in the darkened St. Joseph High School auditorium that was a sharp contrast to clear sunny skies and mid-50s temperatures outdoors.
The service was moved indoors for the first time to avoid rain and cold temperatures. Chief Deputy Sheriff Don Jewell estimated 800 people turned out, which is more than the estimated 400-500 that showed up under overcast skies a year ago.
50 years ago – 1970
Leslie Stoffle of Fairplain Junior High won first place tonight in the Benton Harbor district declamation contest. Leslie’s declamation was “The Dog” by George Graham Vest. Her coach in school is Mrs. Marion Luhrs. She also gets expert advice at home from her sister, Pat, a former district and county winner, now a student at Michigan State. Leslie will represent Benton Harbor in the county contest.