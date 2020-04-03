25 years ago – 1995
A head of lettuce was selling for $1.99 today at Hilltop Foods in St. Joseph, compared to only 69 cents two weeks ago. “It’s the highest it’s ever been,” said Dan Rohm, Hilltop’s produce manager. Many produce items grown in California have doubled and tripled in price following mid-March floods that washed out late winter crops in the Salinas Valley.
35 years ago – 1985
A nursing program approved by the Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees will enable people who are already registered nurses who don’t have bachelor’s degrees to obtain BSN degrees from Nazareth College without having to take any classes in Kalamazoo.
Dr. Dorothy Leader, dean of health sciences, said that Nazareth hopes to start the program this fall. Tuition will be $90 per credit hour, less than what Nazareth charges on campus.
50 years ago – 1970
The Berrien County Council of Churches will hold a ground breaking ceremony Sunday at the new site of the Homes for Berrien County Families townhouses on South Crystal Avenue. Construction of the $2,651,000 project will begin Monday.
William Schumacher, general contractor, said he expects the 160-unit subdivision will be completed within 10 or 11 months. Schumacher said the fast production will be made possible by a design produced by architect Wayne Hatfield & Associates with eight modules forming the one to four bedroom homes.