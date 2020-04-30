25 years ago – 1995
For the first time in 23 years, the Watervliet Relays enjoyed warm temperatures and sunny skies. And both the Watervliet girls and boys track teams took full advantage of Mother Nature’s generosity to capture team titles in the 1995 edition of the Relays on the resurfaced Watervliet track yesterday.
35 years ago – 1985
The Lakeshore School Board chose Ned Curtis, 31, to be the district’s new superintendent last night, ending a search that began early this year with 58 candidates. Curtis “enthusiastically accepted” the board’s offer. The board voted unanimously to offer the job to Curtis, the youngest of six finalists.
Curtis, the superintendent of Fulton Schools in Middleton, said the strengths of the district are the people.
50 years ago – 1970
“Transforming Light,” a work on world religions by Dr. Albert and Emily Vail, was released today by Harper and Roco, Inc., New York publisher. Dr. and Mrs. Vail, both deceased, were well-known residents of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph for many years. The posthumous publication was made possible by Dr. Vail’s estate. Dr. Vail died in 1966 at age 85 after a career as a minister, philosopher and humanitarian.
The book is an inside story of religion as it has been lived and taught throughout the world, ranging from Buddha and Confucius to Jesus and Muhammed.