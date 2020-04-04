25 years ago – 1995
Gateway Center, an agency that employs mentally handicapped adults, plans to break ground as early as next week for the expansion of its paper recycling operation in Berrien Springs.
Gateway’s president, Ron Matthews, said “Gateway has been called one of the best six recycling projects in the world by the Institute of Local Self-Reliance, an international research and educational organization.” Gateway has been able to assist organizations in 17 states and three foreign countries in starting recycling projects like theirs.
35 years ago – 1985
The Lake Michigan Catholic Area Board of Education Wednesday voted unanimously to “regretfully” accept the resignation of Sister Rita Wenzlick as elementary school principal. Sister Rita has accepted a job as administrator of Sacred Heart Academy in Mount Pleasant, Mich., where she had been a religion teacher before accepting the principal’s job here.
50 years ago – 1970
Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor this week opened a new tri-county heart and artery disease diagnosis center. The center, a one-of-a-kind unit two years in the planning and over $200,000 in the accomplishment, has the endorsement of eight area hospitals.
The first two heart catheterizations ever accomplished in southwestern Michigan happened this week under the direction of Dr. Frank Bunker, assisted by Dr. John Carter and a team of 10 doctors, nurses and technicians.