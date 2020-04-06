25 years ago – 1995
Spelling talent runs deep in the Russell family. Andrew Russell of Christ Lutheran School in Lincoln Township proved that yesterday by taking first place in a tough and tense Cloverleaf Spelling Contest.
Andrew, a sixth-grader, is the younger brother of Liz Russell, who won the individual Cloverleaf crown in 1994 and 1993.
35 years ago – 1985
“The Spirit of Youth,” a celebration of the vitality of young people, will be presented by the Andrews University Gymnics this weekend in Johnson Auditorium on Andrews University campus. The performance is a blend of music and acrobatics.
The Gymnics team is entering its 17th year of traveling performances. Since 1968 the team has performed all over the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Europe.
50 years ago – 1970
St. Joseph voters approved a $210,000 bond issue to replace the Park Street viaduct by a four to one margin yesterday. The vote to bond the city for money to replace the 58-year-old steel and concrete bridge was 438 to 134 among property owners. In the first precinct, in which residents living below the bluff live, the issue carried 49 to 1. The viaduct has been closed to truck traffic and engineers have recommended it be closed. The bond issue will finance a reinforced concrete bridge with a 30-foot wide roadway compared to the present 19-foot wide roadway.