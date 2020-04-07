25 years ago – 1995
Many libraries in Southwest Michigan are phasing out their telephone directories because out-of-area phone books are getting costly. “Directories which were once available free of charge must now be purchased and the cost is prohibitive,” said Anne Friese, head librarian in Niles.
Charlene Torres, library assistant at Coloma Public Library, said purchasing new directories from 99 of the nation’s largest cities would cost the library $3,348. The St. Joseph library has already discontinued ordering out-of-state phone books other than Indiana and Illinois, said library director Bob Nichols.
35 years ago – 1985
Construction of the second phase of improvements at Glenlord Beach Park in Lincoln Township is underway. Adding to the wooden stairway leading to the beach in phase I, improvements planned in phase II include construction of an observation deck; parking lot grading, paving and curbing; construction of a fence; beach grass planting; and site seeding and mulching.
50 years ago – 1970
Members of the local chapter of the German American National Congress (D.A.N.K.) attended ground breaking ceremonies Sunday for the start of the chapter’s new $60,000 clubhouse located on Pipestone Road, north of Nickerson Avenue in Sodus Township. The first shovel of dirt was turned over by the D.A.N.K. national president, Walter Kollacks of Chicago.
Officers of the local organization include: Josef Baumann, president; Aldert Haller, vice president; and Hamman Eckert, second vice president.