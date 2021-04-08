Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony “Pig” Miller will return to Benton Harbor for his first basketball camp June 24-27. Ages 9-17 are eligible to participate, and applications are available at Cornerstone Alliance. The cost is $150. Applicants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Camp officials are asking local businesses to establish scholarships for kids who can’t afford the fee. In his senior year at Benton Harbor High School, Miller won the 1990 Mr. Basketball award given to the state’s best player. His 1,428 career points ranks second on the all-time school scoring list.