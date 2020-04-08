25 years ago – 1995
Michael Prittinen, a Baroda real estate broker and owner of Multech Inc. in Baroda Township, bought the 102-year-old former Michigan National Guard Armory in St. Joseph last week for $400,000. The sale still must be OK’d by the state historic preservation office. When he decides what he wants to do with the property – which he said may be within a few weeks – he will present plans to St. Joseph city officials.
35 years ago – 1985
Lake Michigan College women could only stroke four hits, but they still tripped Southwestern Michigan College 2-1 and 7-1 in a doubleheader this afternoon.
The Roadrunners, playing their initial softball season, led the opener 1-0 until LMC scored twice in the sixth on an error and a steal of home by Ruth Simmons.
The game was marked by a heavy snowstorm in the seventh inning.
50 years ago – 1970
Local author Everett Claspy, historical writer for many facets of life in southwestern Michigan, has published his third book. “The Dowagiac-Sister Lakes Resort Area and More About Its Potawatomi Indians” features newspaper data and Claspy’s recollection on the former thriving lake resort business at the turn of the century.
Sister Lakes, Dewey, Magician, Cable and Indian Lakes are reviewed through the author’s study of old feature stories and interviews with residents on and near the lakes.