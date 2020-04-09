25 years ago – 1995
Clementine’s Saloon, Sherman Dairy and the Blueberry Store in South Haven are among the area attractions listed in the Michigan Travel Ideas, a magazine produced by the Michigan Travel Bureau and Midwest Living Magazine. The publication that will be distributed to the 350,000 subscribers of Midwest Living, and an additional 375,000 copies will be distributed by the Michigan Travel Bureau to tourism outlets and to people requesting information about Michigan.
Other area attractions mentioned are Herb Teichman’s Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire and Miller Orchards in Coloma.
35 years ago – 1985
The Eau Claire Village Council last night voted to install a drinking fountain at the village park on Apple Street, according to Treasurer Peggy LaVanway.
The unanimous vote came after the council heard a written request from youth baseball representatives seeking a fountain. The cost of tapping into the village’s water system was not immediately available.
50 years ago – 1970
Organization of a new department, inhalation therapy, is well underway at Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph. Director of the new unit is William Wood, 22, a December, 1969, graduate of the University of Michigan. Wood said, “Inhalation therapy is the fastest-growing paramedical specialty in medicine today.” Inhalation therapy aids the physician in restoring normal gas exchange in the lungs by removing secretions and opening airways.