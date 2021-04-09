Three Berrien County men took first places in the Can-American Nationals Powerlifting Championships on Sunday in Detroit. Paul Bergan of Eau Claire won the masters age 50-55 heavyweight title, with a combined weight of 1,350 pounds, including a new American record of 270 pounds in the bench press. Milt Sluder of Berrien Springs took the master age 40-44 title at 242 pounds with a total lift of 1,050 pounds. His best effort was 400 pounds in the deadlift. Gary Zick of Berrien Springs was tops in the 220-pound class of the masters age 40-44 with a combined lift of 1,185 pounds. His best efforts were 440 pounds in the squat and deadlift.