SOUTH HAVEN — Due to a scheduling conflict, the inaugural program for Area Agency on Aging’s new speaker series will be postponed until April.

John Keating

KEATING

John Keating, a 20-time Emmy Award-winner and Bally Sports announcer for the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, was scheduled to speak Feb. 27 at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus. However the event is being rescheduled, according to Amy Nichols, coordinator for Area Agency on Aging’s Campus for Creative Aging.