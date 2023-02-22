The Southern Baptist Convention has ousted its second-largest church — Saddleback Church — for having a woman pastor. Saddleback is the renowned California megachurch founded by pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren. The vote by the SBC’s Executive Committee culminates growing tension between the nation’s largest Protestant denomination — which officially opposes women as pastors — and a congregation which has been one of the biggest church-growth successes of modern times. In 2021, Warren ordained three women as pastors, which began prompting discussions within the denomination to consider expelling the megachurch — the second largest in its fold.