Medic 1 Ambulance at 635 E. Napier Ave., in Benton Township, is pictured in September.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Medic 1 Ambulance has been fully staffed for four months, a rarity for any business post-pandemic, but especially in emergency medicine.

Jason Wiley, executive director, hopes new state grant money will strengthen that pipeline.

