Berrien County recorded just 41 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, continuing the county’s downward data trends.
Last weekend the county recorded 70 new cases, and the weekend before, 88 new cases.
During the same three days, the county added 158 recoveries, and one death.
With the deaths and recoveries, the county is down to about 864 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 1,106 last Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland stayed steady over the weekend, with 18 patients on Saturday, 17 on Sunday and 19 on Monday.
Van Buren County recorded just eight new COVID-19 cases over the three days, while Cass County added four.
Cass County did record an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 55. No new deaths were recorded in Van Buren County.
No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools last week, according to Monday’s report by the state.
Vaccine update
Area Rite Aid pharmacies on Monday began scheduling people 65 and older for COVID-19 vaccines. Several area Rite Aids are offering the vaccine, including Bridgman, Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Coloma, Dowagiac, Hartford and Niles.
Visit www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier to find a location and signup.
As of Sunday, 25,635 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, with about 6,638 of those being second doses. That’s an additional 5,222 doses since last Sunday and 1,376 doses since Thursday.
Van Buren County had administered 10,924 doses as of Sunday. That’s an additional 3,110 doses since last Sunday and 1,151 doses since Thursday.
Cass County had administered 3,687 doses as of Sunday. That’s an additional 1,352 doses since last Sunday, and 443 doses since Thursday.