Area school superintendents were busy Friday meeting with health officials and school staff to plan continued educational opportunities for children while keeping health and safety in mind.
In an effort to slow the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Michigan Gov. Grethen Whitmer on Thursday ordered the closure of all K-12 school buildings, starting Monday through April 5. And although as of now, schools can plan to re-open April 6, that is the start of spring break for many.
In postings on their web sites, St. Joseph Public Schools and Lakeshore Public Schools superintendents said they will honor their current school calendars and leave spring break as is, resuming normal classes April 13.
Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Dave Ehlers said spring break will remain in place there, too. Further, he said, school support staff will be paid during the closure.
“Several non-union employees are going to get paid because they’re going to work in some capacity. All support staff will help do something, it will just be a different job,” he said.
As of Friday, Kevin Schooley, superintendent of South Haven Public Schools, said he was unsure about spring break.
“At this time, we are looking for further guidance from the state, the Board of Education, and the Michigan Department of Education as to how this will impact our current schedule,” Schooley wrote in an online letter to parents. “More information will be provided to our school families when it becomes available.”
Berrien RESA Superintendent Kevin Ivers said all Berrien County school districts are still planning to have spring break the week of April 6. He noted that the common calendar was approved by all local school districts more than a year ago. He added that he expects student attendance would be below the required 75 percent level to count, as many families have already made vacation plans for that time period.
As for whether districts will have to make up the cancelled class time, he said it would be up to the Legislature to issue a waiver. Ivers said the governor’s recommendation that staff be paid during the time schools are closed will be up to individual districts. He said RESA will be paying its staff.
Regarding online courses, Ivers said some schools are sending home packets of materials so students can do work at home. He added that most schools don’t have distance learning capabilities set up, and 22 percent of the county doesn’t even have broadband.
Berrien Springs Superintendent David Eichberg said his district has online learning available for secondary students, but not for elementary students. Computers and other devices will not be sent home with elementary students but learning opportunities will be available to them, including packets that were sent home.
Secondary students will be able to do distance learning through the district’s Virtual Academy, he said. Students can also still communicate with teachers through the district’s Schoology program. All of the district’s 24 off-campus alternative education sites around the state are also closed with students able to continue their education virtually.
Eau Claire Superintendent Ann Shell said her district plans to leverage eLearning opportunities and work with the state and other districts. The district’s WAY program serves 28 students and is an online program. She hopes the state would allow the district to expand those offerings to other students. Meanwhile, students were asked Friday to take home all instructional materials so they can keep up with their studies.
School districts also are formulating plans to continue to provide meals for families that qualify for free breakfast and lunch. Once finalized, plans will be posted on district websites.
Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel said there will be online classes available to students.
“Teachers are putting together appropriate lessons for students to work on at home,” he said.
In an online letter to parents, Townsel said the district’s Operations Department will be performing intensive sanitary cleaning at all buildings Monday through Wednesday, and district staff will return to work on Thursday.
“We have asked all school staff to develop education plans through packets, reading bundles and electronic platforms that will be available to students (begining Monday),” he said. The administrative team will continue communicating with parents regarding continuing the education of students during the school closure, he added.
Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman said students were told Friday to take home all instructional materials such as textbooks, notebooks and supplemental materials. For students who were absent Friday or unable to gather materials to take home, the district will post on its website a time when these items can be picked up, Freeman said.
He said the district is working to get lessons, assignments and activities posted for students to do at home. He said those will be on the district’s website and an email will be sent to families once they are posted.
Assistant Superintendent Julie Powell said completing the at-home lessons and activities that will be made available to students will not be required, but highly encouraged. She said no students will be penalized or get failing grades for not doing the work.
“We will not hold this work against kids if they don’t have access or can’t do it. It’s intended to keep learning going. It’s not designed to punish kids,” Powell said.
Powell said non-union employees will be paid “because that’s a hardship if they’re not.” Food service workers will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to children who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.
“We’ll be traveling to three or four areas within the district, and meals will be taken to a central location within those areas. We’re excited to offer that. Parents of eligible students will be notified,” she said.
Besides classes being canceled, sports activities, field trips and concerts and performances all have been cancelled.
Lake Michigan Catholic elementary, middle and high schools will be closed Monday through April 2, and spring break will continue as scheduled from April 3–13. All activities and events at both buildings, including day care programs, are suspended until further notice.
“We started preparing for this situation as soon as it was clear that COVID-19 would affect our community,” said LMC Middle/High School Principal James White. “By planning in advance, we will keep our students learning throughout this closure.”
Virtual learning will begin on Monday at the elementary school and Tuesday at the middle/high schools. Elementary administration and teachers will work directly with parents to provide at-home activities that will keep student learning on track. These will be clearly communicated via email, according to LMC Elementary Principal Larry Hoskins.
All LMC hourly and salaried staff will continue at full pay during the three-week closure. Existing sick time policies remain in effect for all staff, and at this time, there are no changes to staff schedules or expectations during break.
Nicki Britten, health officer for Berrien County, said as of Friday no cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Berrien County.
“We understand that this statewide school closure decision raises a lot of questions for families in our community,” Britten said in a news release. “This social distancing measure may seem extreme, particularly before the virus is spreading in Berrien County, but these actions will help mitigate the spread of the virus throughout the state, and result in slowed progression of illness and fewer deaths overall. We all need to do our part to protect the members of our community who are most at risk of serious illness.”
All school facilities, including sports fields and auditoriums, will remain closed to the public during the state-ordered school closure. All facility-rentals and community education classes are postponed until schools reopen.
Parents whose children have medications on file at their school or medical equipment used at school should contact their school district’s administration office to make arrangements to pick up the items that will be needed at home. Medications and equipment not needed can remain at school.
School officials said they are waiting for guidance from the state regarding whether the school year will be extended to make up missed days.