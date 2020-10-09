In the wake of Thursday’s news about the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and perhaps attack state government, The Herald-Palladium reached out to area lawmakers and candidates, seeking their reactions. What follows is a roundup of their comments.
Chokwe Pitchford, D-Benton Harbor, candidate for 79th District state House rep. – “I am happy the FBI was able to swiftly apprehend these unhinged actors; and I hope this serves as a lesson to those who incite violence and political vitriol,” said Pitchford, in a written statement. Pitchford also responded to a question about how he stands on guns being allowed in the state Capitol building. “I would have voted yes on a bill to ban guns inside the Capitol, and this development only strengthened my resolve.”
Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, 79th District state rep. – Wendzel could not be reached for comment, but posted this on her Facebook page: “The individuals behind this attempt deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I’m glad these extremists were caught, and I want to thank all of our law enforcement officers involved in bringing these criminals to justice.”
Abigail Wheeler, D-Mattawan, candidate for 66th District state rep. – “I was very surprised and disappointed someone would go to such lengths, rather than cast their vote against the governor when she runs for re-election,” Wheeler wrote in a email. Regarding the issue of guns being allowed at the Capitol, said Wheeler: “I don’t think guns should be allowed in the Capitol. People should not have to worry about stating their opinion or casting their vote for fear they could be harmed by someone with a gun.”
Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, 66th District state rep. – “Although the Governor and I politically disagree on some things, I would never wish her harm and condemn this kidnapping plot and any person who thinks violence/threats of harm are acceptable,” said Griffin in a written statement. “As we learn more about specific details, I send a big thank you to law enforcement for doing your jobs well to keep law and order, and for keeping the Governor safe from harm.” Griffin did not respond to a follow-up question about allowing guns in the state Capitol.
Brad Paquette, R-Niles, 78th District state rep. – “As the governor said this afternoon (Thursday), those who plot against the government are going to be found out. I’m thankful for the investigative work everyone did to keep the governor safe,” said Paquette in a phone interview. As for the issue of guns at the Capitol, Paquette said he’s never felt unsafe when open carry is allowed in state buildings. “I trust the citizens. Gun owners are some of the most trained and responsible people in the country. I also trust in the Capitol security to keep the buildings secure.”
Paquette’s opponent, Niles Democrat Dan VandenHeede, did not return email or voice mail messages.
Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, 21st District state senator, said in a released statement: “I denounce violence and threats of violence against anyone, and I strongly condemn the individuals who today are alleged to have plotted against our governor. I am grateful for our law enforcement, who took swift action to stop this terrible plot and who serve every day to keep our communities safe. ... Anyone who professes to believe in the Constitution of the United States knows that all citizens are guaranteed a right to life and liberty, regardless of race, religion, creed or political ideology. To threaten to take away those rights, especially through physical violence, is to fundamentally stand against that which is God-given and which we as Americans hold dear.”
Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, 26th District state senator, in a tweet – “There is no place for violence in American politics. Thank goodness for the strong & swift work of law enforcement to stop this disturbing & dangerous plot. Americans act through the ballot box, terrorists use violence. Prayers for the continued safety of Michigan’s first family.”
Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, 6th District U.S. congressman – “Scary times. Kudos to the FBI, attorney general, the U.S. attorneys, and law enforcement for working together to keep the governor and her family safe and find the extremists involved in these threats. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I’m glad law enforcement and their partners had the resources necessary to prevent these violent acts from ever becoming a reality. Our thanks and praises go out to them as they continue their work to keep our state and communities safe.”
Upton did not respond to a question about the issue of guns on state Capitol grounds.
Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, state rep. and candidate for 6th District U.S. congressman: “I was glad to see law enforcement and the attorney general work to thwart this domestic terrorist threat,” he said in a phone interview. “I’m so thankful we have an incredible set of folks to keep Gov. Whitmer safe. It also raises the importance that our words matter, our actions matter, and that we need to be demanding that our leaders work more to bring us together than to try to tear us apart.”
Hoadley very much opposes allowing guns at the state Capitol, which occurred during several protests this year. “In the state of Michigan you can bring a gun into the Capitol, but you can’t bring poster board to make a sign. It’s absurd.”