Manager Racheal Petlick, left, serves Patrick Duncan of Benton Harbor on Tuesday at The Chatterbox in downtown Benton Harbor. The restaurant has opened its dining room to 25 percent capacity indoor seating, keeping in line with the latest pandemic restrictions.
Tia Jones wears a mask as she works the grill at The Chatterbox in downtown Benton Harbor on Tuesday. Restaurants across the state were allowed to reopen to indoor dining on Monday, after inside seating was shut down in November.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Customers are required to provide contact information and wear a mask until seated at The Chatterbox in downtown Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Like all restaurants in Michigan, The Chatterbox in downtown Benton Harbor can now serve up to 25 percent of capacity in its indoor seating area.
As indoor dining returned this week with a limited seating capacity, some restaurateurs are looking ahead to when state restrictions are loosened even more.
The latest pandemic order – which went into effect Monday – allows for indoor dining at bars and restaurants with a few added requirements, including a 25 percent capacity limit and a closing time of 10 p.m.