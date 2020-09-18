BANGOR — A Bangor man was arrested and taken to jail on Tuesday after barricading himself in a home, armed with a shotgun, according to police.
The incident unfolded at 7:40 p.m. when Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department asked Van Buren County deputies to try and locate the 28-year-old man who was believed to be at a residence in the 28000 block of County Road 215. The suspect was wanted for outstanding felony warrants from Kalamazoo County, according to a news release from Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived they saw the suspect outside. As deputies approached the property he ran into the home.
Deputies contacted other residents who said the suspect had barricaded himself in a bedroom and was armed with a shotgun.
Because of that the SWAT team was called to provide assistance. In the meantime deputies maintained verbal contact with the suspect after he had barricaded himself in the bedroom. After a short standoff, he surrendered the shotgun and surrendered without further incident.
He was turned over to the custody of Kalamazoo deputies pending arraignment on the outstanding warrants.