PAW PAW — An alleged armed robbery suspect from Holland, Ill., who led Michigan State Police on a high-speed chase through several Southwest Michigan counties, is behind bars.
Troopers arrested the 22-year-old man Thursday morning in Berrien County after his vehicle crashed into trees near Coloma, according to a news release issued Thursday by state police. No one was injured.
The chase started shortly after 2 a.m., Thursday when Paw Paw post state troopers received an alert regarding a suspect vehicle involved in a recent armed robbery in Farmington Hills, near Detroit. All three occupants of the vehicle were believed to be armed and dangerous.
At about 3 a.m., troopers located the vehicle in Kalamazoo County headed westbound on I-94 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Paw Paw. However, the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, exceeding 130 miles per hour, according to the news release. Stop sticks were deployed in Berrien County, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which ran off the roadway and crashed into trees near Coloma.
Three occupants emerged from the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect driver was captured and taken into custody and taken to Van Buren County jail for multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding. His identity has been withheld pending court arraignment.
Authorities however were not able to track down the other two suspects. Both are described as Black men, ages 20-25, with one observed wearing olive-colored clothing.
Through further investigation, authorities located evidence suggesting both suspects may have been picked up and left the Southwest Michigan area. As of Thursday afternoon, all search efforts have been called off, as no credible threats to the public remains, according to the news release. However, the incident remains open pending further investigation.
If anyone has any knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspects, they are asked to contact the Paw Paw post at 657-5551, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.