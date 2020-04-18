I know that with the governor’s stay at home order, we’re not supposed to go anywhere that’s not essential. But is it OK to just take a drive around the countryside, or take a bike ride, as long as there is no physical or airborne contact with anyone?
Nancy, from Stevensville
Nancy,
Thank you for your question. Unfortunately I am not able to answer this specific question without putting it through a departmental approval process. But with nice weather approaching, let me remind you about Michigan’s laws concerning bicycles.
In the state of Michigan, a bicycle is not considered a vehicle. A bicycle is propelled by human power, having either 2 or 3 wheels and are all 14 inches in diameter. Michigan’s laws on bicycle do not apply to children. A bicyclist riding upon the roadway must obey the same traffic laws as a vehicle. This means a bicyclist has to:
Use turn signals (given by hand and arm signals)
Ride with the direction of traffic
Use lights if riding at night
Be equipped with brakes
Bicyclist shall ride as close as possible to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway. A bicyclist does not have to ride in a bike lane, even if a bike lane is provided. There are several reasons why a bicyclist might not ride in a bike lane. A bicyclist might be riding two abreast (two riders side by side), which may put one of the riders outside of the bike lane. A bicyclist may also ride on a sidewalk, but when over-taking and passing a pedestrian an audible signal must be given.
A bicycle may not be ridden on an expressway (I-94, US-31, I-196). A bicyclist also may not use a cell phone while riding unless the cell phone is in hands free mode. A bicycle may not lane split, riding between lines of traffic.
Michigan also has laws for vehicles sharing the roadway with bicyclist. A vehicle passing a bicyclist must pass at least 3 feet left of the bicyclist, and at a safe speed. A vehicle may overtake a bicycle in a no passing zone, if it is safe to do so. Bicyclists will not be given a ticket for impeding traffic if they are riding on the roadway and obeying all the rules of the road. When following a bicyclist, the driver of the vehicle must have their vehicle under control and be able to react safely if the bicyclist must make an emergency maneuver. Also, a driver of vehicle may not open their doors into bicyclists.
Though Michigan does not require a bicyclist to wear a helmet while riding, it is very highly encouraged.