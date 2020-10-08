BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County health officials are still in a holding pattern on issuing any local COVID-19 related orders.
Attorney John Dewane, acting as corporate counsel for Berrien County, told the county board of health Wednesday morning he thinks the best course of action is to wait and see.
“Until we have some guidance from the (state) supreme court, we’re in a period of uncertainty,” he said.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) said the public health code that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) used this week to issue orders can be used by local health departments to issue their own orders.
“Obviously if there is something stricter coming from the state, we can’t necessarily loosen that, but we have ways to be more restrictive,” she said.
Britten said health department officials are still trying to understand what they are allowed to do, and how it can be tailored to the specific needs of Berrien County residents.
“We’re still trying to maximize what we can for our residents to look at health in totality and not just in COVID risk. It’s broader than that. We know that COVID matters, but there’s many more risk and protective factors that go into our decisions,” Britten said.
County Medical Director Rick Johansen said he felt some hope last week when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders were invalidated by the state supreme court.
“I had hoped that we, using local discretion and input, could do public health weighing benefits and harms here locally,” he told the board.
“I also hoped we would be able to work on visitation for loved ones in long-term care facilities,” he said. “Dr. (Loren) Hamel and I talked about that right after the decision. How can we make it so people can go and visit their loved ones they haven’t been able to see in person or touch for more than six months?”
Johansen said he feels the new orders from the MDHHS are “locking us down to mandates that we have very little input in.”
He said he worries about the types of situations this could create, like being subjected to things like closing schools if the county rises above a certain COVID-19 percent positivity rate.
Britten said the fact that many Berrien County schools have been able to offer in-person options and no large COVID-19 outbreaks have happened in the first month is a testament to how the BCHD is navigating things.
In other business Wednesday, Deputy Health Officer Courtney Davis reported to the board that the health department gave more than 120 flu vaccines on the first Flu Shot Friday of the month last week.
She said that was about three times more than the department did during its first Flu Shot Friday last year.
Officials also said they’re still monitoring the county for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), but that no cases in humans or animals have been found here yet.
COVID-19 numbers update
Britten told the board that the recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations are, in-part, due to asymptomatic patients at the hospital for other reasons.
“Because everybody that comes to the hospital is tested, some of those tests are coming back positive,” she said. “The numbers don’t necessarily reflect that they’re there for COVID reasons.”
Spectrum Health Lakeland had 12 COVID-19 positive people at the hospital as of Wednesday morning. That’s down from 15 on Tuesday and 14 last Wednesday.
Berrien County recorded a new COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 75.
In addition, the county added 17 new cases and 10 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 132 active COVID-19 cases. Last Wednesday the county was at about 85.
Britten said the county’s percent positivity rate remains at about 3 percent, and a steady fluctuation of numbers will continue.
“Since early August we’ve been at a plateau, and that’s with activities going on like sports, schools and businesses reopening,” she said. “We’re pretty stable and this trend continues to be encouraging.”
Van Buren County added two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while Cass County added five. Neither county recorded any new deaths.