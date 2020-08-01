1995 – 25 years ago
Tiger Woods is a better player than when he won the Western Amateur last summer. The 19-year-old from California is stronger and more mature. His game has also moved to a higher level after a summer of pro events, including the Masters, British Open and Western Open. It all makes the Stanford All-American the overwhelming favorite to repeat in the golf tournament starting today at Point O-Woods Golf & Country Club.
“I go to every tournament trying to win it,” said Woods Tuesday before a practice round.
Woods learned that his top rival from last year, Chris Riley, won’t be back. Riley, who lost to Woods in the finals last summer and has had an off year since, has dropped out of the tournament.
1985 – 35 years ago
J.D. Mackin Jr., president and general manager of St. Joseph radio stations WSJM and WIRX since 1979, is leaving to head two stations in Wisconsin, where he began his career. Gayle Olson, who has been serving as WSJM-WIRX station manager, has been named vice president and general manager of the St. Joseph stations.
Mackin will become vice president and general manager of stations WTDY and WMGN in Madison, Wis., effective Sept. 1. The St. Joseph and Madison stations are part of the Midwest Family Radio Group, which was co-founded by his father, the late Joseph D. Mackin Sr.
1970 – 50 years ago
The congregation of Riverview Park Christian Church, formerly the First Christian Church, will hold the first services Sunday in their new church south of St. Joseph at 2929 Niles Ave., next to the Riverview Park entrance. The Rev. Charles Allen said the church school will be at 9 a.m. and worship service will be at 10:30 a.m.
The move to the new building was necessitated when the Unitarian Church in St. Joseph, where the congregation of the Christian Church had been worshiping, was closed due to structural defects.