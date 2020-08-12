1995 – 25 years ago
The first Berrien County Youth Fair – then called the Rural Youth Fair – was held in 1946 over three days, with boys and girls showing 350 items. That makes this year’s fair the 50th annual. The fair officially opens tomorrow, but to celebrate its golden anniversary, three events are scheduled today: a parade of past kings and queens and winners of the outstanding exhibitors award, the opening ceremony and this year’s fair king and queen contest. A special program devoted to each decade since the fair started will take place in the U-S-A Building each evening.
1985 – 35 years ago
The 50th anniversary of the U.S. Social Security system will be marked with a public open house at the district office at 225 Colfax Ave., in downtown Benton Harbor, which serves Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. Harry Gelander, district manager, said the office currently administers benefit payments in excess of $21 million per month within the three-county service area.
1970 – 50 years ago
Dr. Willis Dunbar, 68, historian, radio commentator, educator and a native of Hartford, died yesterday in a Petoskey hospital where he was admitted earlier with heart trouble. Dunbar graduated from Hartford High School and Kalamazoo College. His first teaching job was at St. Joseph High School as a history instructor and band director, 1924-28. He then went to Kalamazoo College to teach history and eventually became nationally known as a Michigan historian. His boyhood in Hartford was chronicled in “How It Was In Hartford,” a book on the Van Buren community in the post-World War I era.