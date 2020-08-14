1995 – 25 years ago
AlliedSignal Foundation has given a $5,000 grant to Junior Achievement of Blossomland for one of its in-school programs. “Economics of Staying in School” is a six-week social studies curriculum that JA presents to junior high students who are at risk of dropping out of school. The program is presented at King and Fairplain junior high schools in Benton Harbor. More then 400 students in Benton Harbor and 15-20 volunteer business people will be involved in the program during the 1995-96 school year. The program was started locally in 1993.
1985 – 35 years ago
Near perfect weather for the four-day Berrien County Youth Fair Open Horse Show helped to make the show a success drawing one of the largest crowds ever. Show secretary Eleanor Muhlbradt estimated that over 5,500 spectators attended the event which ended Sunday, featuring 672 horses in 285 events. Riders came from as far away as North Carolina, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. The horse show is the traditional prelude to Fair Week at the Youth Fairgrounds. Sunday and today were entry days with opening ceremonies planned for 4 p.m.
1970 – 50 years ago
The 1970-71 Lakeshore schools and community events calendar will go on sale Saturday in the Lakeshore area. High school students will be canvassing the community with the calendars to be sold, according to Mrs. Gordan Schiman, chairman. All proceeds are used to purchase band instruments, uniforms and other band items for the high school, junior high and elementary bands. The event is sponsored by the Lakeshore Parents Band.