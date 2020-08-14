1995 – 25 years ago
The Lakeshore Board of Education Saturday voted to hire Bridgman Superintendent Thomas Smusz as principal of Roosevelt Elementary School. Smusz, 52, replaces Lawrence Lloyd, who resigned earlier this year to become superintendent of Fulton Schools north of St. Johns. Smusz, who was chosen from about 25 candidates, will be paid $55,000 a year, according to Lakeshore Superintendent Gary Campbell.
1985 – 35 years ago
The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission last night heard the owners of the Burger King Restaurant at 2051 S. Washington Ave. plan to purchase the Bac-N-Eggs restaurant at 2020 S. Washington Ave. – just north of Burger King – and demolish it for additional parking space. The planners voted unanimously to approve a site plan for the project.
Burger King intends to landscape the lot, build new curbs and gutters, and build a new trash enclosure, said Jim Fitzpatrick, one of the owners of Burger Services which operates the Burger King Restaurant in St. Joseph Township. The new parking lot would have an entrance off Washington Avenue but none off Niles Avenue.
1970 – 50 years ago
Some 40 youngsters raised $268.15 in door-to-door solicitations in the Benton Harbor area toward improving a city-township park named after the late Benton Harbor mortician, G. Earl Robbins.
Oranaul Shurn, president of the Community Businessmen’s Association, reported 14 of the 40 were from Tri-CAP and the balance from community education summer programs. He thanked both the volunteers and donors and said the CBA plans more fundraising efforts. A total of $5,000 to $6,000 will be needed besides donated labor and material to add restrooms, fencing and other improvements at the park on Fair Ave. in Benton Harbor.