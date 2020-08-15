1995 – 25 years ago
Coloma Schools officials will have their hands full during the next 13 days finding a replacement for the district’s band director. Director Steven Bizoe’s resignation, dated July 31, was submitted to the school board Monday night. Bizoe, who has been band director for five years, has accepted the band director’s post at Niles High School, starting later this month.
Superintendent David DeFields said he hopes a new band director can be hired before the start of school Aug. 28.
1985 – 35 years ago
Liquid Carbonics Industrial Medical Corp. of Chicago has picked Michigan City, Ind., over New Buffalo as the site for its $19 million air separation plant. The company’s decision was made, according to Dewey Erzinger, public relations director, hours before the New Buffalo Township Board voted to extend a property tax break from four to 12 years if the company chose to build in the township.
This ends months of speculation about the location of the new plant. New Buffalo Township Supervisor William Gorman said he does not think the company’s decision is “irrefutable,” and he will try to get officials to change their minds.
1970 – 50 years ago
Benton Harbor Area Schools citizen’s advisory committee will meet with members of the board, administration and faculty to discuss an impending parking jam at the high school this fall. At the heart of the problem is a critical shortage of parking space on school property brought about by a substantial increase in faculty size and mid-day faculty schedule overlapping due to split sessions, plus new fire lane requirements from the state fire marshall.
High school property has 172 parking spaces, of which some 150 will be filled by staff members, leaving about 20 for visitors, co-op students and other students. The faculty increase is because ninth graders will be at the senior high in the afternoon shift.