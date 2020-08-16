1995 – 25 years ago
An area basketball team composed of Lakeshore's Wade Clark, Eau Claire's Mike Jackson, Hartford's John Johnson, and St. Joseph's Chad Ambrose recently won the 13-team adult college division of the Fort Wayne, Ind., Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
1985 – 35 years ago
Charles Henderson, a sometimes controversial figure in Berrien County and Benton Harbor politics, announced today he has resigned as a Benton Harbor city commissioner because he has taken a new job in southern Indiana.
Henderson, a commissioner for two years, was seeking re-election Nov. 5. City Clerk Margaret Bowman said Henderson’s name will not appear on the ballot because he has resigned. She said the city commission could appoint someone to fill the unexpired portion of Henderson’s term which runs out in December, and a write-in candidate could be elected Nov. 5 for a four-year term to succeed Henderson.
1970 – 50 years ago
August Paul Loeffler, 97, of Lakeview Avenue in St. Joseph, patriarch of a well-known St. Joseph family, died today at 3 a.m. in his home.
Mr. Loeffler was born in Chicago in 1873. In 1898, he and his family cleared a farm of 40 acres, which included the site of the present St. Joseph High School. In 1900, Mr. Loeffler and his father bought land at the corner of Broad and Main streets and built the Century Building. He was named city assessor in 1918 and was elected to two two-year terms on the city council during the 1920s. Survivors include three daughters, four sons, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.