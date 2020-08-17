1995 – 25 years ago
During his 27 years working for the Berrien County Health Department, Jerry Erickson has guided the agency through many changes. And Erickson, who retired last week as the department's health director, sees more coming.
The department will move away from providing clinical services and put more emphasis on prevention and health promotion, Erickson predicts.
The Michigan Department of Public Health last week presented Erickson with its Roy Manty Distinguished Service Award, the state's highest award for people in the public health field.
1985 – 35 years ago
Plans for a $600,000 to $700,000 expansion of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Welcome Center at New Buffalo were unveiled at the center’s 50th anniversary celebration Friday.
Larry Beckon, administrator, management services division of MDOT said, “The plans are preliminary and show what we think we want to do.” Beckon added: “We don’t have the money yet, but if funding should become available through the state trunkline funds and federal aid the expansion could begin in September of 1986.” The plans show a 12-foot addition all around the present octagonal building and restroom facilities will be doubled as will the storage area.
1970 – 50 years ago
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new $176,000 Hope Reformed Church in South Haven were held Sunday afternoon. The new building, which will replace a 98-year-old building, will be located at Monroe Boulevard and Lovejoy Street.
The Rev. John Staat and building committee chairman Edward VanderZee together turned the first shovel of dirt. General contractor is the LaMar Construction Company of Holland. The building will include a sanctuary, education wing and fellowship hall. It is scheduled to be completed next June.