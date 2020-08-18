1995 – 25 years ago
Few Benton Harbor High School students get to participate in a summer intern program offered by Whirlpool Corp. But graduates of the program will tell prospective teens the grueling selection process and five-day work weeks are well worth the effort. Being a Whirlpool intern helped 19 year-old Gia Graves choose her college major – industrial engineering. Now a sophomore at Northwestern University in Evanston, Graves took part in two summer internships while a student at Benton Harbor. “Before, I wanted to be a vet,” she said. “After the internships I switched to engineering. It definitely had an impact on my decision to major in engineering.”
1985 – 35 years ago
Youngsters are invited to visit the petting zoo, Aug. 21-25 in the center court at The Orchards Mall in Benton Township, according to a release from the mall. Hazen’s Petting Zoo features more than 55 animals and birds. A miniature horse, donkey, monkey, wallaby, mac caw, baby lambs, llamas, pygmy goats and Toco the Tucan will all be featured. Children can have their picture taken holding a baby animal, ride the Pet Zoo Express or play in the space pillow. All activities will be available at a nominal fee according to the news release.
1970 – 50 years ago
Miss Emma L. Schultz of St. Joseph wasn’t able to attend the Cherry Festival in Traverse City last month but the next best thing happened when the festival chose three of her recipes for the 1970 souvenir program. Miss Schultz enjoys coking and when she worked in Ann Arbor was frequently asked to bake the dessert for the meetings. Her recipes included cherry torte and sauce, cherry cake and heavenly hash.