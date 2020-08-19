1995 – 25 years ago
Kimberly Ann Leep, 18, of Martin, plans to study marketing at Kalamazoo ValleyCommunity College. On Sunday, she did a pretty good job of selling herself – she was named Miss Cass and St. Joseph County for 1995 at Southwestern Michigan College. The win gave her an opportunity to compete in the Miss Michigan Pageant next June, and a possible shot at becoming Miss America in September 1996. Leep is the daughter of Phillip and Pat Leep. She has three sisters and one brother, all of Martin. One sister, Christie Leep, was Miss Wayland Dahlia for Allegan County in 1993.
1985 – 35 years ago
Roughly 35 aircraft took part in Watervliet Airport’s 27th annual Fly-In Sunday morning. David Steele, chairman of the airport board said early morning thunderstorms apparently scared away some potential participants and reduced the number of spectators. He estimated 1,200 attend the Fly-In. Trophy for the oldest airplane went to Jim Demler of South Haven for his 1946 Taylor Craft. Other trophy winners were: Nyle Myers 68, of Bridgman, oldest pilot; Gary Heuser, 33, of Lawrence youngest pilot and first cross country arrival, and Carl Kersteter of Antigo, Wis., for flying the longest distance.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Benton Heights Athletic association will hold a dance at the House of David Park Wednesday for the benefit of its baseball program that enrolls 100 boys. Charlie Mott and The Jokers are donating their time and talent. The association is seeking a teenage band to fill out the evening.