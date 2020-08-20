1995 – 25 years ago
The Reeds have a kitchen anyone would envy. Steven Reed and Susan Dietrich-Reed of St. Joseph are among the five grand prize winners in the Ladies Home Journal’s Room Makeover contest. The Reeds’ new kitchen is featured in the magazines September issue. Even though it’s not quite the right shade, Reed said he likes the green and white color scheme because he’s a Michigan State University graduate.
1985 – 35 years ago
Lori Golze, daughter of St. Joseph residents, Roy and Dorothy Golze, has carved a niche for herself in the traditionally male-dominated field of chemical engineering. Ms. Golze, 27, is currently a process engineer at a Pfizer Chemical Co., plant in Sidney, Neb. She has over 30 male subordinates at the plant, which extracts hops for sale to brewing companies. “What I like most about my job is the trouble shooting,” Miss Golze said. “When something goes wrong, I have to find out where in the overall process, why, and then come up with a solution to the problem. It’s very challenging.” She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1980, and recalls that there “were very few women in the same course of study.”
1970 – 50 years ago
High school bandsmen from Buchanan will join an estimated 2,000 other young musicians invading Michigan State University Monday through Saturday for a marching band clinic. While on the campus, the high school musicians will receive 12 hours of training each day, directed by their own leader. He will be assisted by members of the MSU music department and other specialists. In all, bands from 20 schools will participate in a total of three weeks of similar clinics.