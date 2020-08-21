1995 – 25 years ago
Lakeshore’s girls basketball team wants another shot at archrival St. Joseph. The Lancers have a remarkable 62-6 record over the past three years. But all of those losses have come at the hands of St. Joseph and Miss Basketball Kim Knuth. Knuth is headed to college, but Lakeshore is still loaded and looking for revenge behind returning All-Stater Katy Kemp. Lakeshore’s chance at redemption could come this weekend as the Southwest Michigan girl basketball season starts with the four-team Tipoff Classic in the St. Joseph High School gym. If Lakeshore and St. Joseph win their openers Friday, they will collide in Saturday night’s championship game.
1985 – 35 years ago
Wayne A. Maley is chairman of the communications and materials division for the 1985 Blossomland United Way campaign, according to an announcement from General Chairman Ray Radde. Maley is manager of member services and public relations for the American Society of Agricultural Engineers in St. Joseph Township. The division is responsible for development of all promotional tools used by campaigners in the annual solicitation. Maley said in the United Way news release that all materials have been developed and are available for early campaigns. They include posters, brochures, tent cards, stationery, radio spots and press releases. All printed material reflects the 1985 theme “Sow the Kindness Seed.”
1970 – 50 years ago
A 1,150 pound steer, a cross between Angus and Hereford, captured the grand championship of beef cattle yesterday at the 25th annual Berrien County Youth Fair. The champ, owned by Tom Walton, 17, of Three Oaks was slated to be the first on his block at the annual fair livestock auction for beef cattle today. Walton’s Angus-cross also captured first place in its individual breed class before being named grand champion market steer. Walton, a recent graduate of River Valley High School will attend Southwestern Michigan College in the fall.