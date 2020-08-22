1995 – 25 years ago
Three Southwest Michigan athletes made up the Team Shepherd squad which won the relay event in Sunday’s Schu’s International Triathlon in St. Joseph. David Shepherd of Watervliet did the 1,500 meters swimming portion of the event, while Dave Anstey of Stevensville handled the 40K bicycle event and Nick Watson of St. Joseph the 10K run.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Three Oaks Police Department is sponsoring a new child identification and protection program. Called “Child Registry”, the program gives police a tool to use in finding and identifying missing children, and can deter would-be kidnappers, according to Police Chief Frank Nekvasil.
1970 – 50 years ago
The grand champion market steer of the 25th annual Berrien County Youth Fair, a 1,145 pound Angus-Hereford cross owned by Tom Walton of Three Oaks was purchased yesterday by De Baun Williamson owner of Dee’s Food Market in Harbert. He paid $1.40 per pound for the overall champion. Williamson, as usual was a busy buyer this year. He also bought the grand champion market hog from Dale Robson of Niles for $643.50 ($3.30 per pound).