1995 – 25 years ago
Benton Harbor city officials, ministers and developers of the Hayward-Wells Estates, a low-income apartment complex, broke ground Friday for the project at Eighth and Britain avenues. Work on the 81-unit complex is expected to begin next month with completion to follow by late summer 1996. The Church of God in Christ will own and operate Hayward-Wells.
1985 – 35 years ago
“Walk for Human Dignity,” a walk-a-thon to raise money for a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in January, will be held Saturday at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, according to Kitty Joyner and Mattie Roddy, co-chairmen of the walk sponsored by Beat the Drum. Joyner said the event is for those citizens who are committed and dedicated to King’s goals for equality and justice and for those who did not participate in his march on Washington in 1963. The event will conclude at Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor with festivities and music for the walkers and sponsors and a speech by Chicago’s Bill Berry, a TV personality, civil rights activist and close associate of King.
1970 – 50 years ago
Gov. William G. Milliken, took time from his busy schedule to drop in at the Berrien County Youth Fair on Saturday evening. He held a brief news conference at the GOP booth, was guest of honor during a parade through the fairgrounds and presented a trophy to one of the many winners at this year’s fair during the special awards ceremony.