1995 – 25 years ago
More then two dozen South Haven school district parents and residents attended a recent school board meeting to show their support for a proposed club program for boys junior varsity soccer in the coming school year. The board is expected to consider approving the idea at a special meeting Monday in the district’s Administration Center on Green Street, according to Superintendent Blackmer. Nearly 40 high school boys tried out for the varsity boys soccer team this year, but only 18 will make the team. That means there’s enough people left over to form a JV team, Athletic Director Dene Hadden said.
1985 – 35 years ago
Tosi’s Restaurant near Stevensville has traditionally closed during the winter so its owners can travel to Italy to collect recipes, tour vineyards, sample wines and find artwork for the restaurant. This coming winter, current owners Charles and Ginger Mostov are introducing a new wrinkle to that tradition – they’re taking 20 employees with them. “Not being Italian, we have found that by visiting the restaurants, markets and wineries of Tuscany and northern Italy that we are able to absorb much of the flavor of the country that the Tosi family brought with them to America. Now, we think its time our staff had the same opportunity."
1970 – 50 years ago
A photography exhibit of “Character Studies” is currently being shown at Benton Harbor Public Library by Richard Goodrum, a lifelong resident of Benton Harbor. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School and attended Lake Michigan College for two years. A U.S. Navy veteran of four years, he is now employed in the display department of Whirlpool Corp. While stationed in Naples, Italy, he developed an interest in people of the region as photographic subjects. Several of the prints are from Naples and other Mediterranean cities.