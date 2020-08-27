1995 – 25 years ago
Southwestern Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Barbara Carlson, a family practitioner, who will begin seeing patients Sept. 5. Carlson will provide routine care and preventative services for the entire family. She received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School and did her family practice residency at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Ill. She practiced in Illinois for nine years before relocating to Michigan. She is married and has three children.
1985 – 35 years ago
A gardening study course, sponsored by District III of the Federated Garden Clubs of Michigan, will be offered Sept. 10-11 at Fernwood Botanical Garden in Niles. Techniques of growing fruit, shrubs and trees, budding and grafting, specialized techniques for cold frames, hot beds and organic, greenhouse and light gardening, and outdoor identification of plants will be covered in the course. Federated Garden Club members may take an exam Sept. 12 covering the two days of classes. Members passing exams for all four courses in the series will earn a consultant’s certificate from the National Council of State Garden Clubs.
1970 – 50 years ago
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. announced today it will develop a $250,000 Tire and Service Center in Benton Harbor. The site is owned by the M.W. Stock Trust and is the former location of Gersonde Equipment Co., which moved. Construction and remodeling is scheduled to start next week with completion by mid-December. Pearson Construction Co. is the general contractor. Plans for the new center call for a 14,000-square-foot, T-shaped plant featuring drive-thru service bays, large salesrooms, a service department, storage, and a paved and well-lit parking lot.