1995 – 25 years ago
Jordan and Logan Monroe are two boys who could compete with any adult in the kitchen when it comes to canning. Jordan, 10, and his brother, Logan, 6, have learned to can fruits and vegetables through the careful coaching of their mother, Wendy. They both took top honors at the Berrien County Youth Fair this year. Jordan for his vegetables, and Logan for his fruit canning. “I grew up in a family where all the kids helped with the canning,” Wendy Logan said. “The fair has been a good transition to having the kids help me. Whey they enter things for the fair, they have to learn to do every step of the process.”
1985 – 35 years ago
Mary Adams, the daughter of attorney and Mrs. Thomas Adams of St. Joseph Township, has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship by Miami University in Ohio for her senior year. Mary, a finance major, has maintained a straight A average over three years. She has been selected by the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society to be among the 26 students representing more than 200 chapters at a business seminar in Toronto in October.
1970 – 50 years ago
A Dowagiac mother of four, who holds a full-time job, has graduated from Southwestern Michigan College with a perfect grade score. Mrs. Alfred (Elizabeth) Tomczak went to school part-time and completed 62 hours of credit in four years and attained a 4.0 GPA. This summer, she was awarded an applied arts degree. SMC President Stanley Hergenroeder said, “We are finding that those who have been out of school for a number of years are coming back and doing excellent work in their college work or finding a new skill in the vocational-technical areas.” Mrs. Tomczak, her husband and their children worked together to help her attain goal.