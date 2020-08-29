1995 – 25 years
St. Joseph and New Buffalo should again be front runners in boys cross country this fall. Coach Ron Waldovgel’s Bears won the Berrien County and Big Eight Conference titles last year and finished 7th in the Class B state meet behind individual state champion Mike Colston. Colston has taken his running talents to Indiana University this fall, but St. Joseph has 10 lettermen returning. New Buffalo also has lost its No. 1 man, All-Stater Grant Hill, to graduation. But like St. Joseph, the Bison still have a veteran team with six lettermen back. New Buffalo finished 7th in the Class D state meet behind Hill’s second-place finish.
1985 – 35 years
Summer in St. Joseph winds down in a traditional way this Labor Day weekend. The first arrivals in the Tri-State Regatta are expected in St. Joseph from Chicago about 1 a.m. Saturday and continuing during the early morning hours, filling the harbor with masts from more than 200 boats. The race crews will stay in St. Joseph on Saturday, and depart at 10 a.m. Sunday on the second leg of the race to Michigan City. The departure is the biggest sailing sight of the year in the local harbor, and attracts thousands of spectators.
1970 – 50 years
Curtis E. Smith of Bangor has been accepted into membership of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). Smith said he received notification of his acceptance from ASCAP President Stanley Adams. Smith was selected to membership by the society’s board. Smith said the society gives a songwriter protection for his songs as well as offering professional status to a writer. One requirement for membership is that the writer must have at least one song published. Smith has had a new musical adaption of “The Lord’s Prayer” published as well as another song, “I Know That God’s Alive.” He sang on radio and on the stage in Chicago. He also led his own band and a military band for the Army during World War II.