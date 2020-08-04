1995 – 25 years ago
Dance class will be offered for academic credit at Lake Michigan College starting this fall. Beginning Jazz Dance has been added for the semester. It will meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Benton Township campus. The class will provide a good workout and will be challenging, said instructor Elizabeth Brown. “It’s a perfect class for people who have always wanted to learn to dance and have never taken a dance technique class,” Brown said. Brown also teaches at the Dance Arts studio in Stevensville.
1985 – 35 years ago
A new tombstone for Stephen R. Gilson, founder of what has become Coloma, was rededicated Saturday in Coloma Cemetery during the Coloma Glad-Peach Festival and community Sesquicentennial celebration. Attending the ceremony were Edison K. Hamilton, a descendant of Gilson, Coloma Mayor Glenn Randall and Edward Dill, president of the North Berrien Historical Society.
1970 – 50 years ago
Nine agricultural economists and teachers from Brazil visited the Benton Harbor Fruit Market and other points of agricultural interest in the Southwestern Michigan fruit belt this past Monday. The group is currently visiting Michigan State University, and previously had been to Washington, D.C., Ohio State University and Purdue University. Accompanying the visitors from Brazil and their interpreters were Clare Musgrove and Glen Antle, both of the Berrien County Extension Services.