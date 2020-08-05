1995 – 25 years ago
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton used the sentiments of a 14-year-old Benton Harbor girl to illustrate the need for more control over violent and sexually graphic TV programs by using the V-Chip. The St. Joseph Republican read a portion of an essay by Debbie Allen during the House debate Friday on the so-called V-Chip Amendment to the telecommunications legislation. That essay appeared in The Herald-Palladium’s “My Turn” column on Sunday, July 30. Allen denounced the entertainment industry for repeatedly including sexually explicit, violent or vulgar themes in TV programs. Allen’s essay will be entered into the Congressional Record.
1985 – 35 years ago
Eight area residents were among the 240 graduates at Kalamazoo College’s recent commencement, according to an announcement from the school in Kalamazoo. The graduates included Lynnora Achterberg, St. Joseph, who graduated with high honors, and Carolyn Dadabay, Bloomingdale, who graduated with honors. Other graduates were Todd Nowlen, Benton Harbor; Christine Stibal, Coloma; Kevin Belew, Dowagiac; Karl Heino and Charles LaSata, both of Niles; and Nancy Stright, Stevensville.
1970 – 50 years ago
The United Community Fund will hold its second annual Folk, Rock and Soul music festival on Aug. 29. The announcement was made today by Miss Julie O’Mara, UCF youth division chairman. She also announced that she has named 11 representatives of area high schools to serve in the youth division.
This year’s UCF music festival, which is open free to young and old alike, will be held from 4 p.m. until dusk at Benton Township Park, located behind the Hilton Inn.
Last year’s music festival attracted a crowd of some 700 persons and UCF officials called it one of the most successful United Fund special events in recent years.