1995 – 25 years ago
About 15 Lakeshore teachers are learning the ABC’s of the Internet – a subject many students are expert in already. “Your students are already doing this at home,” computer teacher Barbara Heinger told her colleagues during a workshop last week. “You need to know how to guide them.”
Lakeshore schools aren’t hooked up to the Internet yet, but Lakeshore and other area schools should be online come September or October if the Berrien County Intermediate School District’s plans remain on target.
1985 – 35 years ago
Coloma Postmaster William Gearhart and Mayor Glenn Randall broke ground Monday for the new Coloma Post Office on the southwest corner of West Logan and West streets in Coloma. The general contractor for the 56- by 74-foot building is Superior Buildings of St. Joseph, according to Gearhart, and the cost of building is $254,470. Completion is slated for Nov. 1.
Also at the groundbreaking were Warren Damon, city public works coordinator, City Building Inspector, Richard Krieger, and Gene Rennhack, vice president and secretary of Badts’ Pharmacy Inc., owners of Badts’ Square, where the new building will be located.
1970 – 50 years ago
Dwight (Curly) Holland, a St. Joseph contractor, and his wife, Marie, have given the City of St. Joseph 10.8 acres of land at Hickory Creek and the St. Joseph River for development into a marina. The City of St. Joseph is currently negotiating with the State Waterways Commission to shift a proposed $706,440 marina from Tiscornia Park to that site on the St. Joseph River near Hickory Creek.
The tract of land given to the city is near the Holland home on Lydia Drive, across from privately-owned Whispering Willows Marina at 2383 Niles Road.