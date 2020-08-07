1995 – 25 years ago
Ken Peterson left the Eaton Park Invitational with a smile on his face and the Gary Coburn Award in his hands Sunday evening after he was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The Babe Ruth all-star accepted the three-foot trophy after leading his River Valley team to a Division B title which culminated in a 14-10 victory over Berrien Springs Saturday.
Tournament officials picked Peterson after the 15-year-old swatted 12 singles, two doubles and a triple in the tourney. He accounted for 20 of his team’s runs with six RBI and 14 runs scored.
1985 – 35 years ago
Allen Stoll, a teacher-principal at Evergreen Lutheran School in Detroit for the past five years, has been hired as principal of Immanuel Lutheran School in Bridgman. The school has scheduled a service Aug. 11 to install him. Janet Stoll, wife of the new principal, will be installed at the same time as first- and second-grade teacher in the school. Stoll succeeds Marvin Sneller, who resigned last year. Stoll and his wife both hold bachelor’s degrees from Concordia College, River Forest. Ill. They have five daughters.
1970 – 50 years ago
A St. Joseph girl won the national strutting championship in the class for seven-year-olds at the United States Twirling Association’s national contest in Milwaukee on Aug. 5. The winner of the national title was Debra Fairleigh, 7, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Fairleigh of Timberlane Dr., St. Joseph. She won her way to the national finals by winning the Michigan state championship in Grand Rapids in June.
Debra is a second grade student at Hollywood School in the Lakeshore District and is taking twirling lessons from Brooks Going of Chicago, a leading instructor in the twirling field.