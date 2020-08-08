1995 – 25 years ago
The battle over the design of a World War II monument in St. Joseph ended Monday with the city commission approving a compromise design. Both the veterans involved in the project and members of the city’s Parks Advisory Board said they’re satisfied with the new design for the monument which is scheduled to be dedicated on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, in Lake Bluff Park.
“This has been a learning process for all of us,” said Richard Insley, a member of the World War II monument committee. “We appreciate the contributions of the Parks Board. We think this is a better monument than what we started out with.”
1985 – 35 years ago
The 40th annual Berrien County Youth Fair begins in Berrien Springs Monday and runs through Saturday. The fair bills itself as the “largest youth fair in the Midwest.”
Several events precede the fair, starting with the Youth Fair Association horse show, which opens today and runs through Saturday. On Monday the fair will conduct a parade through Berrien Springs to herald the opening. According to Barbara Kolm, fair association secretary, this is the first time for the parade. Parade participants will leave the fairgrounds through the Shawnee Road gate to Ferry Street, and down Main Street to George Street to U.S. 31, then back to the fairgrounds through gate 1.
1970 – 50 years ago
Brant County, Ontario, Canada, and Berrien County, Michigan, USA, were joined as both friends and competitors last night. The 1970 CANAMER games opened at Dickinson Stadium, St. Joseph, with the lighting of the CAMAMER torch, symbolic of the international torch of the Olympiad, by Mrs. Charles Zollar, wife of the State Senator.
Begun in 1969, the CANAMER games pits teams from Berrien County against athletes from Brant County in basketball, kickball, golf, pistol and rifle shoots, tennis, swimming and track and field events.