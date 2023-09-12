DOWAGIAC — Authorities are searching for an airplane that went missing out of Dowagiac, according to the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol.
The plane, which was reported as being overdue in returning to Dowagiac, took off at 11 a.m. Sunday, CAP officials said.
Dowagiac Police Department confirmed Richard Martin, 82, was piloting the plane when it was last seen.
The missing plane is a small, home-built airframe with an aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.
As of Monday, authorities are searching areas north and northwest of Dowagiac.