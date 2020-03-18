BARODA — Voters in this August’s election should decide whether it’s OK for Clerk Christina Price to bring her baby to work, the Baroda Township Board determined on Monday.
The board had received an anonymous letter complaining about the baby being in the office. Trustee David Wolf has said some residents have also approached him to complain.
Treasurer Brenda Troxell was having none of it.
“Personally, I think it’s a non-issue,” Troxell said. Anonymous letters should be ignored, and those who complained to Wolf haven’t shown up at meetings or at the office, she added.
And while some may be put off by the baby, others are charmed, Troxell said, adding, “I’ve had people come to the office and say, ‘Oh, where’s the baby?’”
But the big factor is that Price all along had made it clear to the board that she might have to bring her children to work, Troxell continued.
Troxell said when Price found out she was pregnant with her second child, she asked whether anyone had a problem with her bringing the children to work, and no one spoke up.
“To me, the point is moot,” Troxell said. “… Are we done with this topic?”
“Let this go until August and let the voters speak,” Trustee Dennis Krotzer said.
Also Monday, the board said it’s OK for the township’s trash hauler to change pick-up days from Thursdays to Fridays.
Chris Burk, operations manager of Michiana Recycling & Disposal, said the move would help the company achieve better efficiency. “It’s just a day’s difference between the two, and it would help us a lot,” he told the board.
There will be no increase in prices, Burk said.
In other matters, the board agreed to hire Jim Furkis as a hearing officer for condemned properties.
Furkis, who said he’s a licensed architect, said the hearing officer meets with owners of those properties and determines whether they can be fixed or should be demolished. He’s also hearing officer for Berrien Township, he added
The board agreed to hire Furkis, who will be paid $75 per hearing.
The board voted unanimously to approve a budget and salaries for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts April 1.
General fund revenues for 2020-21 are pegged at $325,415, as compared to $314,197 this year. Expenditures were $313,760 this year, and will be $320,310 in 2020-21.
The board also set the following salaries for 2020-21: supervisor, $16,500; clerk, $30,000; treasurer, $16,500; trustees, $7,200 a year plus $40 per meeting; and assessor, $16,170 a year plus 80 percent of lot split fees.
The board also re-named Larry Klug as fire chief. Trustee David Wolf said Klug’s retirement “is imminent,” but the board was required to name a chief at its March meeting.
Klug is slated to be replaced by Deputy Fire Chief Doug deBest.