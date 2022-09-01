220901-HP-crayons-file-photo.jpg

Parents are facing the rising costs of school supplies as they prepare their children for the start of the school year.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

New notebooks are making dents into Southwest Michiganders’ pocketbooks, as the 2022-23 school year begins.

Parents and students said rising costs for school supplies and groceries have put a strain on their budgets.

