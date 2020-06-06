ST. JOSEPH — Janet Varney had been protesting for two days when she got the good news.
The owner of Jan’s Hair Salon in St. Joseph had recruited her sister to oppose Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that prevented Varney from cutting hair by holding a protest in front of her business.
However, Whitmer announced Friday that barbershops, hair salons and other personal-care businesses could reopen statewide in Michigan on June 15 with safety measures in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“As soon as they got the news, we folded up our chairs and got out of the hot sun,” Varney said. “We’ve been waiting and waiting for this. It’s been a struggle for everybody. We have clients who have been with us for a long time. It’s what they look forward to every week – to visit and get their hair done.”
The personal service industry – hair, massages, nails and tattoos and the like – will be permitted to reopen on June 15. Whitmer said the days leading up to the reopening date will allow business owners and employees to prepare for a safe reopening.
Michigan’s personal-care services have been closed since March 22 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Varney, who has been cutting hair for 50 years, said she intends to see one person at a time to cut down on the possibility of an exposure to the coronavirus.
“We’ve always practiced safety. But if we don’t keep our shops clean, then nobody is going to come,” she said. “We will try to be a little bit more distancing. I’ll wear a mask until we’re told we don’t have to. I have a thermometer on hand and I have masks that people can use if they need one.”
Varney runs a salon out of her home on Hollywood Road and had people calling her within an hour of Whitmer’s announcement.
Her hope is to get to everyone, after not seeing her clients for three months.
“I just hope that we can resolve this and everyone can stay healthy,” Varney said. “I’m hoping everyone knows to not come out if they’re not healthy. Their hair is not as important as their health. I’ll work all day long if I have to. I’m a very social person and want to keep things going.”
Among the businesses set to reopen are tattoo and body piercing facilities.
Adrian Mateo opened his new tattoo parlor in mid-March with the idea of finding a unique space for his clients.
Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shuttered his shop.
Mateo was confused as to why restaurants were able to reopen for dine-in services on Monday, while tattoo artists and barbers were still in a waiting period.
With Friday’s announcement, Mateo announced he plans to contact his wait-listed clients for appointments. He said he plans to explain several new safety protocols.
“We want to do it the right way and work with the state. We aren’t trying to create a health risk,” Mateo said. “I actually closed my studio before the governor mandate, to get more information on the virus once I saw it was becoming a worldwide problem. I have special relationships with my clients and I care about them.”
Mateo has held off months’ worth of clients who were patiently waiting on him to open the doors to his new St. Joseph location.
He said he doesn’t plan to cram his schedule to try and make up for lost time, but intends to work on tattoos on an individual and daily basis.
“I had been asked many times if was working through the lockdown and I have refused to work on anybody. Not because I don’t believe I can’t create a safe environment at this point in time, but because tattooers and tattoo shops have had a long-standing history of a terrible professional image,” he said. “I just want us to be respected like any other professional service and be able to have the pursuit of happiness, which for me is my art and my clients.”